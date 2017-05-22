Construction in March 2017 on the interior of the Wall Street Theater in Norwalk Conn.
Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling cuts the ribbon for the grand opening performance at the Wall Street Theater on Monday in Norwalk. "8""A Night With Broadway's Best, featured a cast of performers straight from Broadway, who sang and danced into the night to officially open the theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc...
|5 hr
|Charlize
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Sun
|anonymous
|14
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|May 18
|silly rabbit
|1
|Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|20
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|May 16
|Rickyluv
|1,658
|Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC