Community theater to add entertainmen...

Community theater to add entertainment to New Albany's booming downtown

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana will be housed in the old State Bank of Indiana building. NEW ALBANY, IN There are many new restaurants and retail stores in New Albany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... 3 hr Dee kirkpatrick 1
News TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp... May 6 No Future 2
News New digs for Barrington Stage May 4 the city I hate 2
News Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up... May 2 WaterStock 1
News 72 hours in Atlanta May 1 eaw 1
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 22 Cheneys Lesbian D... 3
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC