Commonwealth Lyric Theater Presents Boston Premiere of the Demon
Commonwealth Lyric Theater presents the Boston premiere of Anton Rubinstein's 19th-century Russian operatic masterpiece The Demon. Performances will take place on May 18th and 20th at 8pm in Emerson's Cutler Majestic Theatre .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|72 hours in Atlanta
|37 min
|eaw
|1
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|17
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump (Oct '16)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|4
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|Apr 15
|silly rabbit
|2
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|Apr 14
|The phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC