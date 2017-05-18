Chinese Theatre marks 90 years as Hol...

Chinese Theatre marks 90 years as Hollywood glamour hotspot

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

" King Kong " made his cinematic debut there in 1933.There was a yellow "brick" carpet when the "Wizard of Oz" premiered in 1939. George Lucas brought R2-D2 and C-3PO along for the premiere of "Star Wars" in 1977, and the two droids left their marks in the cement out front.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity 6 hr silly rabbit 1
News Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 20
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) May 16 Rickyluv 1,658
News Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May 12 Dee kirkpatrick 1
News TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp... May 6 No Future 2
News New digs for Barrington Stage May 4 the city I hate 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,201 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC