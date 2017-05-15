Centenarian inspiring young thespians

Centenarian inspiring young thespians

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Just after the curtain was raised on "Annie Warbucks," a sequel to the play "Annie," members of the cast stopped to recognize a member of the audience - Toni Schroeder. Toni, a long-time educator in the Seacoast, was a guest at the performance, and one with a bit of knowledge of theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) 3 hr Rickyluv 1,658
News Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking... Mon Theocraencyclical 1
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May 12 Dee kirkpatrick 1
News TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp... May 6 No Future 2
News New digs for Barrington Stage May 4 the city I hate 2
News Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up... May 2 WaterStock 1
News 72 hours in Atlanta May 1 eaw 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC