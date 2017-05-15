Centenarian inspiring young thespians
Just after the curtain was raised on "Annie Warbucks," a sequel to the play "Annie," members of the cast stopped to recognize a member of the audience - Toni Schroeder. Toni, a long-time educator in the Seacoast, was a guest at the performance, and one with a bit of knowledge of theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|3 hr
|Rickyluv
|1,658
|Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking...
|Mon
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp...
|May 6
|No Future
|2
|New digs for Barrington Stage
|May 4
|the city I hate
|2
|Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up...
|May 2
|WaterStock
|1
|72 hours in Atlanta
|May 1
|eaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC