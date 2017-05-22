Bringing the humanity and greatness o...

Bringing the humanity and greatness of Beethoven to life again

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

"Hershey Felder, Beethoven" is to close the 2016-17 season for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. It is a newly revised work by Felder, whose show on Irving Berlin was a huge hit for TheatreWorks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... Sun anonymous 14
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity May 18 silly rabbit 1
News Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 20
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) May 16 Rickyluv 1,658
News Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May 12 Dee kirkpatrick 1
News TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp... May 6 No Future 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,306 • Total comments across all topics: 281,209,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC