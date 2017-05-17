Billy Joel, Martin Scorsese, other celebrities aid theater effort
If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Norwegian Supremacy
|20
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Tue
|Rickyluv
|1,658
|Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp...
|May 6
|No Future
|2
|New digs for Barrington Stage
|May 4
|the city I hate
|2
|Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up...
|May 2
|WaterStock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC