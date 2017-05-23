Bartlett Theater's Unorthodox The Sea...

Bartlett Theater's Unorthodox The Seagull Flies Higher Than Any We've Seen

17 hrs ago

In this Bartlett Theater production, director Jonathan Bohun Brady gratifies Reiss's mostly comic treatment of Chekhov's first two acts with a uniformly well-cast ensemble. As Adam Kampouris probes the theatrical jealousies of the neurotic young Konstantin, Emily Rieder's goth Masha carries the torch for him while being hounded by the whining Medvedenko .

Chicago, IL

