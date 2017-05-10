Austin's new art house movie theater is set to premiere
Austin Film Society's new art house movie theater premieres soon. On Friday, May 26, AFS Cinema will begin screening a variety of new releases, premieres, classic flicks, documentaries, curated series, and more at 6226 Middle Fiskville Rd. "Opening the AFS Cinema is an enormous accomplishment involving a large, committed team of professionals and volunteers.
