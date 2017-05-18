Atmosphere hitting the Fox Theater Pomona on Aug. 19 as part of Welcome To California Tour
The Rhymesayers Godfathers announced the Welcome To California tour earlier this week, a short West Coast jaunt kicking off on Aug. 7 in San Francisco and wrapping Aug. 20 in San Diego.
