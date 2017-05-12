Arthur Miller's Broken Glass to Play Theater J in June
From June 14-July 9, Theater J is producing Broken Glass , one of the only plays by Arthur Miller to directly incorporate Jewish characters and history. The most recent major production of this 1994 drama was in 2011 in London, where critics gave it strong reviews.
