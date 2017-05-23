Ariana Grande concert attack: 22 kill...

Ariana Grande concert attack: 22 killed by apparent suicide bomber in Manchester

An apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended Monday night, killing 22 people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers, some still wearing the star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons as they fled. The attack sparked a nightlong search for loved ones -- parents for the children they had accompanied or agreed to pick up, and friends for each other after groups were scattered by the blast.

