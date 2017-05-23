Ariana Grande concert attack: 22 killed by apparent suicide bomber in Manchester
An apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended Monday night, killing 22 people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers, some still wearing the star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons as they fled. The attack sparked a nightlong search for loved ones -- parents for the children they had accompanied or agreed to pick up, and friends for each other after groups were scattered by the blast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc...
|19 hr
|Charlize
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|May 18
|silly rabbit
|1
|Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|20
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|May 16
|Rickyluv
|1,658
|Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC