Alleged Bomb Scare Briefly Delays Cannes Film Screening

13 hrs ago

A bomb scare has caused the Cannes Film Festival to briefly evacuate the Debussy theater before the first screening of director Michel Hazanavicius' movie "Redoubtable," a film in competition for the Palme d'Or prize. Those attending the screening Saturday night were ushered away from the theater in the French Riviera city.

Chicago, IL

