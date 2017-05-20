Alleged Bomb Scare Briefly Delays Cannes Film Screening
A bomb scare has caused the Cannes Film Festival to briefly evacuate the Debussy theater before the first screening of director Michel Hazanavicius' movie "Redoubtable," a film in competition for the Palme d'Or prize. Those attending the screening Saturday night were ushered away from the theater in the French Riviera city.
