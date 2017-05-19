All the world's a stage! Your guide to this summer's outdoor theater
Witch way?: The three witches look ominously over the action of the New York Classical Theater's "Macbeth," coming to Brooklyn Bridge Park in August. Fair and foul: New York Classical Theatre's Macbeth and Lady Macbeth will scheme in Brooklyn Bridge Park this August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc...
|11 hr
|Charlize
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Sun
|anonymous
|14
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|May 18
|silly rabbit
|1
|Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|20
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|May 16
|Rickyluv
|1,658
|Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC