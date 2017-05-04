Alice Cooper to play Grand Theater -
Alice Cooper will bring his brand of shock rock to Choctaw Casino and Resort's Grand Theater tonight at 8pm. He brings his macabre stage show and music to Choctaw Casino and Resort's Grand Theater at 8 p.m. tonight.
