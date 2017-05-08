a The Bodyguarda hits high and low notes at the Pantages Theatre

Deborah Cox as Rachel Marron and Judson Mills as Frank Farmer in “The Bodyguard” at the Pantages Theatre When: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday through May 21 Suitability: Ages 13 and older for language, adult situations, intensity and violence. Children under 5 will not be admitted to the theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.