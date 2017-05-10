a Stranger Thingsa star hosts, perfor...

a Stranger Thingsa star hosts, performs at Sweet Relief musicians benefit

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Matthew Leone created “Strange 80s,” a concert to benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles May 14. Photo courtesy of Matthew Leone. One night in Chicago back in 2010, Madina Lake bassist Matthew Leone was leaving a writing session when he heard a woman screaming for help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... 6 hr Dee kirkpatrick 1
News TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp... May 6 No Future 2
News New digs for Barrington Stage May 4 the city I hate 2
News Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up... May 2 WaterStock 1
News 72 hours in Atlanta May 1 eaw 1
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 22 Cheneys Lesbian D... 3
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC