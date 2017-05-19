3rd Annual Queerly Festival Announces Lineup at The Kraine Theater

FRIGID New York @ Horse Trade will present the third annual Queerly, a festival seen through lavender-colored glasses, June 23-July 1 at The Kraine Theater . This year, we're bringing together a panoply of performers from New York City and beyond for a gender-liminal, super-gay, non-conformist, totally butch, aggressively femme and subversive AF celebration of all things LGBTQA .

