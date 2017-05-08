1984 Brings Dystopia to Obsidian Theater
Obsidian Theater in association with SRO Productions will stage 1984 this June at Obsidian Theater, 3522 White Oak Drive Houston, TX 77007. 1984 is an adaptation by Michael Gene Sullivan of George Orwell's masterpiece novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four.
