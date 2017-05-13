'13 Reasons Why' Renewed for Season 2, Selena Gomez Shares Teaser

Netflix announced Sunday that their latest breakout hit series, 13 Reasons Why , will return in 2018 with 13 more episodes, picking up "in the aftermath of Hannah Baker's death and the start of the characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery," according to a statement. Gomez, who is an executive producer on the show, shared a season two teaser on Sunday morning, which features memorable settings from the series including Liberty High School, Baker's Drug Store and the Crestmont Theater where Baker worked alongside the show's main character, Clay, played by Dylan Minnette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.