Your guide to the Springs' local theaters

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center easily rates as the most well-known of our local theater institutions, with two stages to accommodate a variety of work - from one-person or small-cast shows in the upstairs music room to glamorous plays and musicals performed on the impressive mainstage. Mining the best of our local talent, the FAC presents everything from classic musicals like last year's 9 to 5: The Musical - complete with glitzy dance numbers and spotless singing - to audience-interactive murder mystery comedies like Shear Madness and kids' shows like Junie B. Jones: The Musical, which highlight the venue's versatility.

