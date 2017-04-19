William Inge Theater Festival Kicks Off with New Voices Award Winner Lauren Gunderson
Acclaimed playwright Lauren Gunderson will be honored at the 36th William Inge Theater Festival as the Otis Guernsey New Voices Award winner. The festival, which takes place every spring in Independence, Kansas, will celebrate her achievements during the four-day event happening April 19th - 22nd, 2017.
