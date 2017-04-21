'Werther' comes to the Civic Theater for one night only

Bayshore Lyric Opera brings Jules Massenet's "Werther," to the Saratoga Civic Theater for a one-night show on April 28. Massenet composed "Werther" in 1887, based the opera on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's novel, "The Sorrows of Young Werther." The story follows the titular character through his tribulations of love for a woman named Charlotte, ultimately leading to his suicide.

