'Werther' comes to the Civic Theater for one night only
Bayshore Lyric Opera brings Jules Massenet's "Werther," to the Saratoga Civic Theater for a one-night show on April 28. Massenet composed "Werther" in 1887, based the opera on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's novel, "The Sorrows of Young Werther." The story follows the titular character through his tribulations of love for a woman named Charlotte, ultimately leading to his suicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|9 hr
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|17
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|4
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|Apr 15
|silly rabbit
|2
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|Apr 14
|The phart
|1
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|Apr 13
|HvH
|1
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC