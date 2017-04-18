Victory Gardens Theater presents the Up Close & Personal Series

Victory Gardens Theater announces the lineup for the Up Close & Personal Series, running April 27 - June 4, 2017. The Up Close and Personal Series includes A Little Bit Not Normal, written and performed by Arlene Malinowski ; St. Jude, written and performed by Ensemble Playwright Luis Alfaro ; and Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, written and performed by Brian Quijada .

