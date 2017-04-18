Victory Gardens Theater Hosts Special Earth Day Celebration...

Victory Gardens Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Chay Yew and Managing Director Erica Daniels, announces a one-night-only Earth Day event surrounding its World Premiere production of Queen, written by Madhuri Shekar and directed by Joanie Schultz. The pre-show celebration is open to the public and will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 6:30 pm at the Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago.

