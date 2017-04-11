Vermont's Bread & Puppet Theater Performs FAUST 3 at The University of New Hampshire
The UNH Department of Theater, in collaborateion with Portsmouth NH's Pontine Theatre and the Leftist Marching Band, presents Vermont's Bread & Puppet Theater comes to The Johnson Theatre at The University of New Hampshire, Durham, at 7pm on Tuesday, April 25. Faust 3, a proletarian rumination on displacement, heaven, and satisfaction in the tradition of Medieval Faust puppet shows and Goethe's epic verse drama. Tickets are $15 general admission and $9 for students and seniors.
