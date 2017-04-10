Vermont community theater dynamo takes a bow after 13 years
As a kid growing up in Washington, D.C., Syndi Zook would sing along to Broadway-show recordings with her mother and sister. "They just wanted to be the ingenues," she said of her mother and sister, who claimed all the leading-lady roles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 8
|LMAO
|1
|Park has packed schedule
|Apr 3
|Sara
|3
|In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari...
|Apr 3
|Drive
|1
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 30
|Salons Esq
|2
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Mar 26
|Hot Cupper
|3
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 23
|Plant Valantiti
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC