Vacaville theater employee accused of filming underage girls back in court
Just two days after his friend and former co-worker was sentenced to 16 months in state prison on child pornography possession and invasion of privacy charges, a Vacaville man facing the same charges made a brief appearance Wednesday morning in Solano County Superior Court. Donald Wade Jr., 37, a former part-time theater technician for Venue Tech, a company contracted by the City of Vacaville to manage the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, was arrested in July, along with former full-time technical director Thomas McPike, 35. Past court discussions revealed Wade was found to be in possession of more than 600 images of youth, as well as videos of children changing at the Ulatis Drive theater.
Read more at The Reporter.
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|17
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump (Oct '16)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|4
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|Apr 15
|silly rabbit
|2
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|Apr 14
|The phart
|1
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|Apr 13
|HvH
|1
