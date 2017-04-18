Trump's Cabinet picks fuel stage dram...

Trump's Cabinet picks fuel stage drama in London and NY

Four key players in President Donald Trump's new administration are central characters in a "verbatim play," boiled down from combative U.S. Senate confirmation hearings, that looks to Trump's Cabinet picks for clues to his government's direction. "All the President's Men?" - the question mark sets it apart from the famous Watergate expose - is being presented as a staged reading Monday at London's Vaudeville Theatre.

