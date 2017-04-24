Titillating title belies the depth of Chagrin Valley Little Theater's latest production

Ironically, the first thing that one notices about the Chagrin Little Theatre Riverstreet Playhouse's latest production, Laura Eason's "Sex With Strangers," is how little sex there is and how quickly the two lead characters become much less than strangers. To be sure, articles of clothing do get tossed about the stage with some regularity, and the language throughout is not for the faint of heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chagrin Solar Sun.