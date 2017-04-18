"Thoroughly Modern Millie" runs through July 2 at The Goodspeed, starring Taylor Quick.
"Thoroughly Modern Millie" will be at Goodspeed Musicals in East Haddam through July 2. Above is director and choreographer Denis Jones. "Thoroughly Modern Millie" will be at Goodspeed Musicals in East Haddam through July 2. Above is director and choreographer Denis Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Mon
|General Zod
|17
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Sun
|watching livonia
|4
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|2
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|Apr 14
|The phart
|1
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|Apr 13
|HvH
|1
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 8
|LMAO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC