This theater wants your Shakespearean fan fiction

Do you want to become a modern-day Shakespeare, or at least the next best thing? Do you have a great idea for a play about, say, Hamlet's evil twin? The American Shakespeare Center, a regional theater company in Staunton, Virginia, is looking to stage new plays as companion pieces to William Shakespeare's classics -- all 38 of them. "We want to open the playhouse up to the next generation of the world's greatest playwrights by having them write pieces that vibe off of, or are inspired by, each of Shakespeare's plays," Artistic Director Jim Warren announced on the center's website.

