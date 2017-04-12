TheaterWorks' 'Next To Normal' Extended Again
TheaterWorks' production of modern pop/rock musical "Next to Normal" has extended its run a second time. The show, by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, which concerns a woman's struggle with bipolar disorder, will now play through May 14. The extension was announced by the theater Wednesday night.
