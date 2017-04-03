Theater professors writes and stars in one-man play

Steve Berglund, theater professor and director of the University Theatre at Central Michigan University, used his sabbatical in Fall 2016 to write his own play. "Man," a one-man show featuring a man sharing his memories and expectation from the past, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on April 6-7 in the Theatre-On-The-Side in Moore Hall.

