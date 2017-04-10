THEATER: 'Molly Brown' auditions set ...

THEATER: 'Molly Brown' auditions set by IVT

Read more: The Times

Auditions for Indian Valley Theatre's upcoming musical "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" directed by Kathie Hart, will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 24, in the Community Room at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. Auditions should bring a song to sing and be prepared for a cold reading from the script. No appointment will be necessary and IVT membership will not be required to audition, although it is required to actors cast.

