Theater fever in Jing'an
From end April to late May, the city's upscale district will be set abuzz by various quality productions that showcase the talents of artists across three generations Established in 2009, the Jing'an Modern Drama Valley is an annual festival featuring theatrical and street performances, lectures and speeches. This year, the event will present 18 productions in seven theaters across the district from May 5 to 22. In a bid to boost audience engagement, the organizers this year reached out to members of the public, encouraging them to share stories set in the district.
