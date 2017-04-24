THEATER: - A Chorus Line' auditions May 5, 6 at Stage 212

Director Neal Phelps has announced auditions for Stage 212's summer production "A Chorus Line," the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Marvin Hamlisch, Edward Kleban, James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante. Tryouts will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, in Stage 212's Manahan Centre, 700 First St. Callbacks will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the same location.

