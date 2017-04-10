The John W. Engeman Theater Offers 2017 Musical Theater Summer Camp
The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is offering three sessions for its 2017 Musical Theater Summer Camp, beginning June 26, 2017. The 2017 Musical Theater Summer Camp provides every child a chance to learn essential performing skills while spending a fun summer with their peers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 8
|LMAO
|1
|Park has packed schedule
|Apr 3
|Sara
|3
|In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari...
|Apr 3
|Drive
|1
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 30
|Salons Esq
|2
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Mar 26
|Hot Cupper
|3
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 23
|Plant Valantiti
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC