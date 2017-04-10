The John W. Engeman Theater Offers 20...

The John W. Engeman Theater Offers 2017 Musical Theater Summer Camp

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is offering three sessions for its 2017 Musical Theater Summer Camp, beginning June 26, 2017. The 2017 Musical Theater Summer Camp provides every child a chance to learn essential performing skills while spending a fun summer with their peers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ... Sat America Gentleman... 2
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 8 LMAO 1
News Park has packed schedule Apr 3 Sara 3
News In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari... Apr 3 Drive 1
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 30 Salons Esq 2
News Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump Mar 26 Hot Cupper 3
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 23 Plant Valantiti 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,215,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC