Tara Handron, The Unified Scene Theat...

Tara Handron, The Unified Scene Theater present One-Woman Show, Drunk with Hope

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Unified Scene Theater and Tara Handron are proud to present "Drunk With Hope: A One-Woman Comedy About Recovery and Recovering" for five shows in April and May , at The Unified Scene Theater, located at 80 T Street NW in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, DC. It's the first collaboration between Tara Handron, one of the area's most gifted and respected comedic actors, and The Unified Scene Theater, a brick-and-mortar theater space that privileges improvisational comedy, sketch comedy, and premise, formatted and genre-based improv comedy shows since it first opened in September of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11) Apr 17 General Zod 17
News Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump Apr 16 watching livonia 4
News Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ... Apr 15 silly rabbit 2
News Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im... Apr 14 The phart 1
News Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap... Apr 13 HvH 1
News Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ... Apr 8 America Gentleman... 2
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 8 LMAO 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC