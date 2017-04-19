Tara Handron, The Unified Scene Theater present One-Woman Show, Drunk with Hope

The Unified Scene Theater and Tara Handron are proud to present "Drunk With Hope: A One-Woman Comedy About Recovery and Recovering" for five shows in April and May , at The Unified Scene Theater, located at 80 T Street NW in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, DC. It's the first collaboration between Tara Handron, one of the area's most gifted and respected comedic actors, and The Unified Scene Theater, a brick-and-mortar theater space that privileges improvisational comedy, sketch comedy, and premise, formatted and genre-based improv comedy shows since it first opened in September of 2015.

