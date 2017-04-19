Tara Handron, The Unified Scene Theater present One-Woman Show, Drunk with Hope
The Unified Scene Theater and Tara Handron are proud to present "Drunk With Hope: A One-Woman Comedy About Recovery and Recovering" for five shows in April and May , at The Unified Scene Theater, located at 80 T Street NW in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, DC. It's the first collaboration between Tara Handron, one of the area's most gifted and respected comedic actors, and The Unified Scene Theater, a brick-and-mortar theater space that privileges improvisational comedy, sketch comedy, and premise, formatted and genre-based improv comedy shows since it first opened in September of 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|17
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|4
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|Apr 15
|silly rabbit
|2
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|Apr 14
|The phart
|1
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|Apr 13
|HvH
|1
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 8
|LMAO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC