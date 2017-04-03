Table Mound Elementary School cadets ...

Table Mound Elementary School cadets celebrate 50 years

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Brass fanfare, echoing snare drums and colorful flags whirled inside Table Mound Elementary School in Dubuque, as the Colt Cadets Drum & Bugle Corps set to kick off its 2017 season, marking its 50th anniversary. The group, a younger subsidiary of the Dubuque Colts Drum and Bugle Corps, was founded in 1967 as the Legionnaires Cadets Drum & Bugle Corps, the Telegraph Herald reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ... 15 hr America Gentleman... 2
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... 20 hr LMAO 1
News Park has packed schedule Apr 3 Sara 3
News In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari... Apr 3 Drive 1
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 30 Salons Esq 2
News Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump Mar 26 Hot Cupper 3
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 23 Plant Valantiti 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,166,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC