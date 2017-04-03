Table Mound Elementary School cadets celebrate 50 years

Brass fanfare, echoing snare drums and colorful flags whirled inside Table Mound Elementary School in Dubuque, as the Colt Cadets Drum & Bugle Corps set to kick off its 2017 season, marking its 50th anniversary. The group, a younger subsidiary of the Dubuque Colts Drum and Bugle Corps, was founded in 1967 as the Legionnaires Cadets Drum & Bugle Corps, the Telegraph Herald reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.