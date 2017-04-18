Student-run theater group to raise fu...

Student-run theater group to raise funds for Alice Paul House with shows

TOST and Turned, the nonprofit, student-run theater organization, will once again put on performances to raise money for local charities. In previous years, TOST and Turned has donated profits to ICCAP, Four Footed Friends, Indiana Public Libraries and The Alice Paul House.

Chicago, IL

