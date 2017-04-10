Stephen Sondheim classic a Into the Woodsa gets classic treatment at the Ahmanson
When: Through May 14, 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays Every once in a while there comes an opportunity to experience an extraordinarily rich theatrical performance. Such is the case with the Fiasco Theater production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's “Into the Woods,” now at the Ahmanson.
