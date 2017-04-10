Stephen Sondheim classic a Into the W...

Stephen Sondheim classic a Into the Woodsa gets classic treatment at the Ahmanson

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

When: Through May 14, 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays Every once in a while there comes an opportunity to experience an extraordinarily rich theatrical performance. Such is the case with the Fiasco Theater production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's “Into the Woods,” now at the Ahmanson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ... 16 hr silly rabbit 1
News Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im... Fri The phart 1
News Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap... Thu HvH 1
News Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ... Apr 8 America Gentleman... 2
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 8 LMAO 1
News Park has packed schedule Apr 3 Sara 3
News In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari... Apr 3 Drive 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,308,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC