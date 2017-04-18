Spielberg waxes lyrical on the joy of movie theaters
He has ruffled feathers with his backing of home streaming as a model for watching features, but Steven Spielberg cheered traditionalists Thursday with a spirited defense of the movie theater. The iconic "Jaws" and "E.T." director, who moved to Los Angeles after graduating from high school, fondly recounted his formative years in the industry as he launched a newly-refurbished multi-million dollar cinema at Universal Studios in southern California.
