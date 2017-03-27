Sold Out: Play was a 'Beauty' for Com...

Sold Out: Play was a 'Beauty' for Community Theater

Many theater lovers answered the call of the Carroll County Community Theatre to "'be our guest," purchasing all available tickets for "Beauty and the Beast" for its March 16-26 run. Approximately 270 people attended each of the eight performances held at the Carrollton Cultural Arts Center main stage, based on capacity.

