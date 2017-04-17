Smoot Theatre to hold children's thea...

Smoot Theatre to hold children's theater auditions

21 hrs ago

PARKERSBURGa S- For the 19th consecutive year, the Smoot Theatre will be holding auditions for the Missoula Children's Theatre production of Auditions are open to children grades K-12, who should arrive at 15 minutes early and plan to stay until 6:15. Older cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

