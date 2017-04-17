Smoot Theatre to hold children's theater auditions
PARKERSBURGa S- For the 19th consecutive year, the Smoot Theatre will be holding auditions for the Missoula Children's Theatre production of Auditions are open to children grades K-12, who should arrive at 15 minutes early and plan to stay until 6:15. Older cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|9 hr
|The phart
|1
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|Thu
|HvH
|1
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 8
|LMAO
|1
|Park has packed schedule
|Apr 3
|Sara
|3
|In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari...
|Apr 3
|Drive
|1
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 30
|Salons Esq
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC