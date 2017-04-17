Second City alum to teach class at Orr Community Theater
Hall was both a student and teacher at Second City, the holy grail of improvisational comedy. In Chicago, he was mentored by the legendary Del Close at the same time the Second City roster was filled with now household names like Jim Belushi, George Wendt and Julia-Louis Dreyfus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|20 hr
|watching livonia
|4
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|2
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|Apr 14
|The phart
|1
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|Apr 13
|HvH
|1
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 8
|LMAO
|1
|Park has packed schedule
|Apr 3
|Sara
|3
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC