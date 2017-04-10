Roasted half-chicken served at the Rye House in Port Chester, N.Y.
For the last dozen or so years, a cosmic shift has been taking place in booming Port Chester, N.Y. A few years ago, a waterfront park was bookmarked between the Willet House and Costco, and a short distance away on Westchester Avenue, the Capitol Theater was renovated to once again host live entertainment. Restaurants catering to diners from neighboring towns have arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|5 hr
|watching livonia
|4
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|Fri
|The phart
|1
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|Apr 13
|HvH
|1
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 8
|LMAO
|1
|Park has packed schedule
|Apr 3
|Sara
|3
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC