Report: Las Vegas draws more millennial, first-time visitors
In this April 4, 2017, photo, people walk along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. More than 42 million people visited Las Vegas in 2016, according to a report from the resort's biggest travel booster released Wednesday, April 5. less In this April 4, 2017, photo, people walk along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Park has packed schedule
|Apr 3
|Sara
|3
|In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari...
|Apr 3
|Drive
|1
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 30
|Salons Esq
|2
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Mar 26
|Hot Cupper
|3
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 23
|Plant Valantiti
|2
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC