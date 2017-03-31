Pittsburgh Public Theater presents Death of a Salesman
Pittsburgh Public Theater welcomes acclaimed actor Zach Grenier to play Willy Loman in Arthur Miller 's Death of a Salesman. Directed by Mary B. Robinson , Death of a Salesman runs April 20 - May 21, 2017 at the O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh Public Theater's home in the heart of Downtown's Cultural District.
