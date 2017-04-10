Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie to...

Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie to star on Broadway

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Urie will make his Broadway stage debut in "Kinky Boots" on May 26 at the Hirschfeld Theatre in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ... Apr 8 America Gentleman... 2
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 8 LMAO 1
News Park has packed schedule Apr 3 Sara 3
News In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari... Apr 3 Drive 1
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 30 Salons Esq 2
News Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump Mar 26 Hot Cupper 3
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 23 Plant Valantiti 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,228,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC